Don’t go to media raising internal issues: Congress’ stern warning to Punjab leaders

The Congress on Thursday gave a stern warning to its leaders in Punjab, asking them not to make any public statement on the party’s internal matters or promote factionalism, and work unitedly to ensure victory in the 2027 Assembly election.

The warning from the party’s top leadership came at a strategic meeting on Punjab following reports of infighting among state leaders. Punjab goes to the polls in early 2027, and the Congress is seeking to wrest the state back from the AAP.

The three-hour meeting was held at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, where Rahul Gandhi was also present. The Punjab leaders were told to refrain from making statements against each other and were asked to work together.

They were also told that there will be no leadership change in the state and the party high command will soon decide on candidate selection and campaigning.

AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, said the Congress president and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha discussed the current political situation in Punjab with the state leaders.

Kharge and Gandhi listened to the state leaders, who presented their viewpoint about the future of Punjab Congress, he said and termed the deliberations “very fruitful”.

“The party has directed all leaders to refrain from making public statements. Every individual has their own views, but that should be discussed only with the party leadership or at the party forum. Going to the media and spreading those on social media cannot be tolerated.

“Therefore, a strong direction has been given to the leaders. Don’t go to the media, don’t give any social media bytes for creating internal issues,” Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

He said the party high command will make its decision on poll issues, such as candidate selection and campaigning, in due course. “This is a very clear direction we have given today, and all the leaders unanimously agreed to it,” Venugopal added.

Asked if there was any talk of leadership change in the state, Venugopal said, “Presently, there is no question of it at all.”

On some leaders raising the issue of inadequate representation to some weaker sections of society, he said the party is very much committed to having representation of various communities, especially the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and the poor from the general castes.

“This is the line taken by the party all over India, and it is applicable to Punjab also. But, going to the media and spreading this type of activity on social media cannot help the Congress organisation. This is the duty of the high command to ensure the representation of all.

“We told the (state) leadership not to make any statements in public. You can see that the entire Congress will be together tomorrow onwards. They are fighting elections, and we are going to win Punjab easily. Unitedly, the Congress will fight in Punjab with the support of the people of Punjab,” the party general secretary asserted.

On some leaders writing to Rahul Gandhi for a separate discussion on state issues, Venugopal said there is nothing wrong with party leaders writing to Gandhi or seeking an appointment.

“But, we are not going to tolerate this type of group activity. Asking for an appointment is not an issue, but 35-40 people grouping together and signing, that cannot be tolerated. If anybody wants to meet Rahul ji, they can write individually to Rahul ji or to us,” he said.

He added that Gandhi and Kharge are planning to visit Punjab soon and hold programmes there, and everybody can meet them at that time.

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal said, “The people of Punjab are looking for a change, and we will work in unison to bring the Congress back to power in 2027.” AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs, Bhupesh Baghel, said the top party leadership discussed the strategy and state leaders gave their suggestions for the next one year.

“Punjab’s people and workers all want a Congress government as the border state is very crucial for the country. It is the Congress’ responsibility to hear the voice of the people and work accordingly. If there are any issues, those should be raised within the party and not in public.”

“Groupism will not be tolerated at all, and every leader should maintain discipline in the party. Our top leadership has given a very stern warning on those indulging in indiscipline, and this will not be tolerated,” the former Chhattisgarh chief minister said.

Asked whether the party would contest the next election under collective leadership, he said, “We will fight under collective leadership and our leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are the party’s face. We will fight unitedly.”

Those present at Thursday’s meeting included Congress state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa. Besides them, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, party veteran Ambika Soni and other state leaders were also present.