Don’t harass people, NGO tells revenue staff

Chandigarh, June 22
The Punjab Against Corruption, an NGO, today alleged that revenue officials were trying to blackmail the government by going on mass leave and stopping the work of tehsils.
Satnam Daun of the NGO said it was an open secret that corruption was widespread in the Revenue Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals
Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence
PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress
Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...
STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B
Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...