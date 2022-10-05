Don't ignore Punjab's law & order situation, Partap Singh Bajwa urges Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa has cautioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asking him not to let the state slip into a serious law and order problem by being lackadaisical and nonchalant.

WRITES TO SPEAKER OVER NO ZERO HOUR LoP Partap Bajwa has written to the House Speaker over not allowing the Zero Hour recently. In the letter, Bajwa said, “What happened in the session is a wake-up call for protecting the parliamentary conventions. Denying the opportunity to raise voice against the recent happenings is affecting citizens.” ‘Op Lotus’: PCC to write to Chd DGP PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said the issue of the alleged money being offered to AAP MLAs should be probed by the Chandigarh Police. He said, “The party will be writing to the Chandigarh DGP to probe the allegations of AAP MLAs.”

“Ensuring good governance and effective administration are serious businesses. However, your attitude of giving two hoots about the law and order situation may foment a serious trouble for the state,” Bajwa added.

The LoP said when ‘A’ category gangsters such as Deepak Tinu — who had more than 34 cases of serious nature pending against him — were able to hoodwink the police, the matter could not be so casual and swept under the carpet.

“Another ‘A’ category drug smuggler Amrik Singh escaped from the police custody at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Also a few days ago, a man named Jaswinder Singh was able to snatch a self-loading rifle at the Dhariwal police station. These are a few incidents that can set alarm bells ringing for the ruling dispensation,” he added.

