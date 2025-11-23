Don’t introduce Bill in Parl: Badal to Centre

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today appealed to the Union Government not to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the coming winter session of Parliament, asserting that “doing so would amount to betraying and discriminating against brave Punjabis who had sacrificed the most for the country and going back on all commitments made to Punjab to hand over Chandigarh to it”.

Advertisement

He said the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill sought to take the Union Territory out of Punjab’s administrative and political control. “It seeks to end Punjab’s claim to Chandigarh as its capital city”. He said, “This is also against federalism and amounts to discriminating against Punjabis who have been in the vanguard of the freedom struggle.”

Advertisement