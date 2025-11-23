DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Don’t introduce Bill in Parl: Badal to Centre

Don’t introduce Bill in Parl: Badal to Centre

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:53 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal. Tribune file
Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today appealed to the Union Government not to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the coming winter session of Parliament, asserting that “doing so would amount to betraying and discriminating against brave Punjabis who had sacrificed the most for the country and going back on all commitments made to Punjab to hand over Chandigarh to it”.

Advertisement

He said the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill sought to take the Union Territory out of Punjab’s administrative and political control. “It seeks to end Punjab’s claim to Chandigarh as its capital city”. He said, “This is also against federalism and amounts to discriminating against Punjabis who have been in the vanguard of the freedom struggle.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts