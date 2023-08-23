Don't let AAP leaders enter villages, Sukhbir Badal tells farmers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 22

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal today asked farmers and farm labourers “not to let AAP leaders enter their villages till they receive compensation for the losses incurred due to floods”.

Sukhbir said, “CM Bhagwant Mann promised to release compensation by August 15. However, the AAP government has failed to complete the process of girdawari.”

While paying tributes to Pritam Singh, who was killed in a police-farmer clash yesterday, the SAD chief said, “We support farmers’ outfits, which are seeking a fair compensation for those affected by floods.”

“A murder case should be registered against the Chief Minister as well as the police officers for the Sangrur incident,” he said.

“Punjabis have been left to fend for themselves after the release of water from the Bhakra and Pong dams,” said Sukhbir Badal.

