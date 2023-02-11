Don't let protests linger on: Bajwa

Chandigarh, February 10
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday cautioned the state government against lingering on with the ongoing protests and find a solution at the earliest.
Bajwa said such protests were bringing a bad name for the state. He alleged that the AAP government was “inept” in resolving long-pending issues being raised by various organisations for months.
“Under these circumstances, investors won’t be keen on investing in Punjab no matter how many ‘sojourns’ CM Bhagwant Mann may undertake to Germany or Hyderabad to attract investment,” said Bajwa.
