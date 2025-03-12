Don’t lose curiosity, originality: Murmu’s advice to students

Being a good person is more important than being a successful person, said President Droupadi Murmu in an advice to students at the convocation ceremony of Central University of Punjab in Bathinda on Tuesday.

The President said a convocation ceremony marks the completion of one phase of life for a student and the beginning of another.

She also advised students to make curiosity, originality, morality, farsightedness, and spontaneity as part of their lives. Murmu said while curiosity makes a person eager to gain new knowledge, originality gives a unique identity.

Advertisement

She told students that good morality was the foundation of a meaningful life.

The President said the students should not be driven by personal gains but strive to make a lasting impression by using their abilities and interests. “Spontaneity is a valuable quality. It has many dimensions. Avoiding pomposity or show-off is one dimension of it. Consistency in words and actions is another dimension of spontaneity. Staying connected to one’s roots is also a very important dimension of spontaneity,” she added.

Advertisement

Later, addressing at AIIMS, she advised doctors to understand their moral responsibility and work accordingly. She asked them to control their emotions to face challenges thrown by the profession.