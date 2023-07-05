Don’t meddle in affairs of SGPC, Dhami advises CM

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 4
SGPC president HS Dhami, addressing the media, here today advised the Chief Minister not to meddle in the working of the SGPC as he didn’t have any knowledge about the maryada of the Sikh religion. He asked him to focus on the governance.
Answering a query on the attack on Guru Ghar in Sindh, Pakistan, he said it was unfortunate to attack Sikhs and stop the kirtan in Guru Ghar. He said the SGPC had asked the governments of Pakistan and India to ensure the security of religious places of minorities.
He along with former SGPC chief Prof Kripal Singh Bandugar had come here to preside over the religious quiz competitions among the SGPC-run schools at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College.
