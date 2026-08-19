'Don’t need certificate of honesty': Punjab CM Mann attacks BJP, ED over allegations of 61 wrongdoings

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, in his first reaction on the letter written by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to the Punjab Police DGP alleging 61 counts of wrongdoings in the Chief Minister’s Office, today dismissed the allegations as baseless and accused the BJP of indulging in “anti-democratic” politics.

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Reacting to the ED communication, Mann said, “The ED party (referring to the BJP) ka kaam yahi hai. They just write anything. There is no truth in what has been written. They only point fingers at their political opponents. I don’t need any certificate of honesty from anyone.”

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The ED, in a letter to the DGP, Punjab, has sought registration of an FIR against persons, alleged to be closely associated with Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to Chief Minister, for alleged interference in postings and transfers of officials, policy-making, manipulation in tenders, land deals and procurement of arms licences.

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Mann, who has been under Opposition fire over the issue, reacted sharply and said that he would urge his political opponents to first sort out their own issues in their respective parties, before lecturing him.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that its political strategy was to target leaders of opposition parties ahead of elections.

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“The way BJP functions, using central agencies as its tools, is anti-democracy. Leaders of opposition parties are arrested before elections. That is their ‘ghatiya rajmeeti’ rolled out during every election,” he said.

When asked for a comment on the arrest of former Delhi minister and the co-incharge of AAP in Punjab, Satyendra Jain, last night in Delhi, Mann said the only plausible reason for arresting Jain was that he was the co-incharge of Punjab and the BJP wanted to dent the AAP politically by arresting the party’s top leaders.

“They (BJP) did so even in Delhi, before the 2025 elections. But here they have faltered. They have arrested Jain for his role in a tender floated by Delhi Jal Board, when Jain was in jail. How could he be involved then? Our hope lies in the court now,” said Mann.

On the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) notice to the Punjab Government on non-observation of Independence Day celebrations in government schools, Mann quipped that Punjab doesn’t need to be lectured on patriotism. “Those who issued the notice must be from Gujarat. Had it not been for Punjabis, the country’s fight for independence would have been much longer. Almost 90 per cent of those who sacrificed their lives were from Punjab. Our “qurbanis” are unparalleled in the country’s history,” he said.

On the issue of parole for former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh assassination case convict Jagtar Singh Hawara, Mann said the BJP would have to take a decision on the matter. He reiterated that his government had taken the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Punjab.

Mann also announced the fourth edition of “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”, saying around 10 lakh players from different age groups were expected to participate this year.

The sporting event, launched in 2022, has witnessed growing participation. Around 3.5 lakh players participated in the first edition, with the number rising to around four lakh in the second edition and 4.35 lakh in the third, he said.

This year, the event will be inaugurated in Bathinda on September 5, while the concluding function will take place in Patiala on September 29. “Tennis-ball cricket has been introduced as a new discipline this year. Special competitions for para-athletes, including para athletics, para powerlifting and wheelchair basketball, will be organised in Ludhiana,” he said.

Mann said his government was providing financial assistance to sportspersons preparing for the Olympics and Commonwealth Games besides providing diet and other support. He also highlighted the sports infrastructure created during his government’s tenure. The Chief Minister said Rs 1,794 crore had been budgeted this year for players and sports-related activities.