Akali Dal ‘Waris Punjab De’ leader and Mullanpur Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday said that Punjab should not be penalised for controlling its population.

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While demanding equal representation for states in the Rajya Sabha, Ayali said that a constitutional amendment should be brought to protect the interests of smaller states. Raising the issue in the Punjab Assembly, Ayali said that delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies on the basis of population could increase the representation of more populous states, making it important to ensure a balance in the Rajya Sabha by providing equal representation to all states.

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He urged the state government to pass a resolution in the Assembly seeking a constitutional amendment to provide equal representation to every state in the upper House, irrespective of its population. Ayali said the proposed delimitation exercise and a possible increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats could alter the existing balance of representation among states.

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“Only increasing representation on the basis of population could weaken the political voice of smaller states. Equal representation in the Rajya Sabha is necessary to protect their interests,” he said. Ayali said such arrangements ensure that larger states do not dominate smaller states in the federal decision-making process. He pointed out that Punjab currently has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha, compared with 31 seats for Uttar Pradesh.

“If delimitation is carried out on the basis of population, the representation of larger states could increase further, while the voice of smaller states could become proportionately weaker,” he said. Citing the federal systems of the United States, Switzerland and Australia, Ayali said these countries provide equal representation to their constituent states in their respective upper houses. He said California, with a population of around 3.9 crore, and Wyoming, with a population of about six lakh, have the same number of representatives in the US Senate. Similarly, he said, Switzerland provides equal representation to its constituent states in the Council of States, while in Australia each state has 12 members in the Senate, irrespective of its population.

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The territories have two members each, he said. Ayali said Akali Dal Waris Punjab De had been advocating greater powers for states and a stronger federal structure for a long time. He said equal representation of states in the Rajya Sabha would enable smaller states to raise their concerns more effectively and safeguard their interests.

Ayali urged the Punjab government to take up the matter with the Centre and seek a constitutional amendment under which every state would be treated as an equal federal unit for representation in the Rajya Sabha. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had on Saturday demanded that Parliament immediately pass the women's reservation and delimitation Bills to ensure "fair and equitable" increase in seats for all states.