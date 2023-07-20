Don't politicise floods: Harbhajan Singh

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 19

Appealing to the masses and netizens not to politicise floods, cricketer-turned-Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said it was extremely unfortunate that this was happening.

Joining co-parliamentarian Balbir Singh Seechewal in the ongoing kar sewa for plugging the breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu village in flood-affected Shahkot, Bhajji said, “I have been trolled with people commenting that I have been spending a vacation in Switzerland while Punjab is facing floods. Had I known that floods were going to hit Punjab, I would not have gone on a vacation. It is easy to comment. All those who have been commenting are nowhere to be seen now. Here, I am seeing only Babaji (Seechewal) and his team working for bundh repair”.

Along with volunteers, Bhajji got sandbags unloaded from a truck. “I am appalled at the level of politicking even at the time of a calamity. This is the time when we all need to join hands and help rebuild the lives of poor marooned villagers,” he said.

Seechewal announced that he would not participate in the monsoon session of Parliament.

