In a video message, Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, has urged his son’s workers and supporters not to rush to Amritsar, as the cremation of the latter’s grandmother is unlikely to take place on Saturday.

Tarsem Singh said the cremation was unlikely to take place on Saturday as the transportation of Amritpal Singh from Dibrugarh jail to Punjab could take time, despite the court granting him permission to attend the last rites on November 14.

He said that although the court had issued an order allowing Amritpal to reach his village on November 14, administrative arrangements for bringing him from Dibrugarh could cause a delay.

The video message was issued as people started gathering at Jallupur Khera village in Baba Bakala tehsil of Amritsar, the native village of the jailed MP.

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He said the cremation might not be possible on Saturday, but the ‘sangat’ would be informed as soon as the revised schedule was finalised.

Urging people not to rush to the village based on speculation circulating in the media, he said the ‘sangat’ would be given prior information about the exact date and time of the cremation.

“We request everyone to wait for an official communication from us before making arrangements to reach the village,” he said.

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He assured the ‘sangat’ that information would be shared as soon as the arrangements were confirmed.

Charan Kaur passed away on November 8 following a prolonged illness.