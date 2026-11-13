Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / 'Don't rush to Amritsar': Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal's father says grandmother's cremation may be delayed

'Don't rush to Amritsar': Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal's father says grandmother's cremation may be delayed

Tarsem Singh says transportation of jailed MP from Dibrugarh may take time, despite court permission for him to attend last rites on Nov 14; urges supporters to not rush

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:40 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. file
Advertisement

In a video message, Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, has urged his son’s workers and supporters not to rush to Amritsar, as the cremation of the latter’s grandmother is unlikely to take place on Saturday.

Tarsem Singh said the cremation was unlikely to take place on Saturday as the transportation of Amritpal Singh from Dibrugarh jail to Punjab could take time, despite the court granting him permission to attend the last rites on November 14.

He said that although the court had issued an order allowing Amritpal to reach his village on November 14, administrative arrangements for bringing him from Dibrugarh could cause a delay.

The video message was issued as people started gathering at Jallupur Khera village in Baba Bakala tehsil of Amritsar, the native village of the jailed MP.

Advertisement

He said the cremation might not be possible on Saturday, but the ‘sangat’ would be informed as soon as the revised schedule was finalised.

Urging people not to rush to the village based on speculation circulating in the media, he said the ‘sangat’ would be given prior information about the exact date and time of the cremation.

“We request everyone to wait for an official communication from us before making arrangements to reach the village,” he said.

Advertisement

He assured the ‘sangat’ that information would be shared as soon as the arrangements were confirmed.

Charan Kaur passed away on November 8 following a prolonged illness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts