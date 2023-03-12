Don’t shift docs from hospitals to Aam Aadmi Clinics: Cong

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Initiating a debate on the Budget proposals, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh suggested that the AAP government should utilise the funds received under the centrally-sponsored schemes.

He also spoke of “brain drain” from the state leading to “capital drain” of Rs 36,000 crore in a year. He said children wanting to go abroad should be given proper training to make them employable.

No word on MSP: BJP Where is the MSP on all crops you promised? AAP has failed to utilise the funds for the Smart City project and Jal Jeevan Mission. —Ashwani Sharma, BJP MLA

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suggested that financial aid given to cancer patients be doubled to Rs 3 lakh and the government should not launch Aam Aadmi Clinics by shifting doctors from the district hospitals.

Congress MLA Aruna Chaudhary suggested to improve the education sector. Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi of SAD and Nachhatar Pal of BSP suggested to increase allocation of funds under the SC Sub-Plan.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira not only raised the issue of debt of Rs 66,000 crore being raised by the government in the two years (2022-24), but also pointed out that the capital expenditure set aside was just five per cent of the Budget.

“People in villages and urban local bodies are not receiving any grants. You are saying Rs 13,888 crore has been set aside for agriculture. Out of this, Rs 9,331 crore is meant only for power subsidy. I fear Punjab will go Sri Lanka’s way,” said Khaira.

Congress MLA Avtar Singh Junior said though the government was repaying debt, it was borrowing much more. He sought a clarification from the Finance Minister on this issue.

Manpreet Ayali of SAD said the only development that took place in Punjab was during the tenure of Akalis. He said no major project was undertaken during the Congress rule or the first year of the AAP government. He listed Atta-Dal scheme, Bathinda refinery and power projects as achievements of SAD.

Ashwani Sharma of the BJP said women had been waiting for the promised Rs 1,000 per month. “Where is the MSP on all the crops you promised? You announced reversion to old pension scheme before the HP Assembly poll. The AAP government has failed to utilise the funds for the Smart City project and Jal Jeevan mission,” he said.

Around 30 MLAs took part in the debate, with ruling party MLAs and two ministers—Baljit Kaur and Harbhajan Singh ETO—defending the Budget.