 Don’t shift docs from hospitals to Aam Aadmi Clinics: Cong : The Tribune India

Don’t shift docs from hospitals to Aam Aadmi Clinics: Cong

No major project undertaken in first year of AAP rule: SAD

Don’t shift docs from hospitals to Aam Aadmi Clinics: Cong

BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma (L) interacts with mediapersons.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Initiating a debate on the Budget proposals, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh suggested that the AAP government should utilise the funds received under the centrally-sponsored schemes.

He also spoke of “brain drain” from the state leading to “capital drain” of Rs 36,000 crore in a year. He said children wanting to go abroad should be given proper training to make them employable.

No word on MSP: BJP

Where is the MSP on all crops you promised? AAP has failed to utilise the funds for the Smart City project and Jal Jeevan Mission. —Ashwani Sharma, BJP MLA

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suggested that financial aid given to cancer patients be doubled to Rs 3 lakh and the government should not launch Aam Aadmi Clinics by shifting doctors from the district hospitals.

Congress MLA Aruna Chaudhary suggested to improve the education sector. Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi of SAD and Nachhatar Pal of BSP suggested to increase allocation of funds under the SC Sub-Plan.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira not only raised the issue of debt of Rs 66,000 crore being raised by the government in the two years (2022-24), but also pointed out that the capital expenditure set aside was just five per cent of the Budget.

“People in villages and urban local bodies are not receiving any grants. You are saying Rs 13,888 crore has been set aside for agriculture. Out of this, Rs 9,331 crore is meant only for power subsidy. I fear Punjab will go Sri Lanka’s way,” said Khaira.

Congress MLA Avtar Singh Junior said though the government was repaying debt, it was borrowing much more. He sought a clarification from the Finance Minister on this issue.

Manpreet Ayali of SAD said the only development that took place in Punjab was during the tenure of Akalis. He said no major project was undertaken during the Congress rule or the first year of the AAP government. He listed Atta-Dal scheme, Bathinda refinery and power projects as achievements of SAD.

Ashwani Sharma of the BJP said women had been waiting for the promised Rs 1,000 per month. “Where is the MSP on all the crops you promised? You announced reversion to old pension scheme before the HP Assembly poll. The AAP government has failed to utilise the funds for the Smart City project and Jal Jeevan mission,” he said.

Around 30 MLAs took part in the debate, with ruling party MLAs and two ministers—Baljit Kaur and Harbhajan Singh ETO—defending the Budget.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

2
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

3
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

4
Nation

Raids against Lalu's family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

5
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

6
Nation

3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi

7
Punjab

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

8
World

Arrest warrant against Imran Khan suspended

9
Nation

17-year-old boy kills girlfriend after finding she was talking to someone else on Insta

10
World

Turkish President Erdogan sets May 14 election date as he seeks to extend rule

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

Govt to build 30,000 units for poor in 2 phases

Criminal Nexus: Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20

Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

Youth arrested with 10 stolen phones

Nepalese man held for wife's murder at hotel

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Litigant submits fake relief order, court directs police to register FIR

L-G flags poor hygiene at Wazirabad plant

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

Latifpura activist released from jail

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship