Don’t stall proceedings if no stay on cases: High Court to courts

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 22

In a significant judgment liable to change the way trial courts across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh stall proceedings “for the reasons best known to them” despite the absence of orders interdicting the trial, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the subordinate judiciary to go ahead with matters where stay has not been granted.

Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi of the high court also directed communicating the order to all District and Sessions Judges in Punjab and Haryana, along with Chandigarh, for necessary compliance. The order was also directed to be forwarded to the Chandigarh Judicial Academy director for necessary information.

The ruling, expected to streamline the legal process and ensuring that the cases move forward efficiently in a timely manner, came in a case where the petitioners were repeatedly seeking adjournments on the grounds that a petition for quashing the FIR was pending before the high court, even though there was no stay on the proceedings before the trial court.

“I have found that in a number of cases where there are no interim orders interdicting the trial, at the instance of the counsel for either parties, the trial courts are not proceeding with the case for the reasons best known to them. Therefore, I deem it appropriate to issue specific directions to the trial courts to continue with their proceedings unless there is a stay granted on the proceedings by any superior court,” Justice Bedi asserted.

The direction, bringing the trial courts under scrutiny for delaying cases without interim orders, comes at a time when there has been a growing concern regarding the delays in adjudicating matters, raising questions about the efficiency of the legal process.

The National Judicial Data Grid — the monitoring tool to identify, manage and reduce pendency of cases — indicates that 13,85,306 cases are pending before the courts in Haryana, including 9,18,297 criminal matters involving life and liberty. Out of the total 6,95,956 or 50.24 per cent of the cases are up to one year old.

The situation is a shade better in Punjab with total pendency of 8,72,690, including 4,88,523 criminal matters. No less than 5,07,858 or 58.19 per cent fall in the category of cases up to one year old. In Chandigarh, 2,69,128 cases are pending, including 2,45,258 criminal matters. As many as 1,65,648 or 61.55 per cent cases are up to one year old.

8.72 lakh cases pending in Punjab

In Punjab, the total pendency of cases is 8,72,690, including 4,88,523 criminal matters. No less than 5,07,858 or 58.19 per cent fall in the category of cases up to one year old. In Chandigarh, 2,69,128 cases are pending, including 2,45,258 criminal matters. As many as 1,65,648 or 61.55 per cent cases are up to one year old.