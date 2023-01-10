Don't succumb to officials' pressure tactics: NGOs to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

As the PCS and the IAS officers’ associations have come together to raise their voice against the alleged witch-hunt of officials by the Vigilance Bureau, a group of social organisations have appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to succumb under their pressure as officials were trying to save their “corrupt” counterparts.

Three social organisations, including the Punjab Against Corruption, Philips Employees Union and Punjabi Manch gave a call to start a state-wide movement against the “corrupt” officials.

Satnam Daun of the Punjab Against Corruption said this would be a real test for the Aam Aadmi Party government, which had come to power on plank of decisive action against the “corrupt” officials and politicians.

“It is for the first time in the state’s history that we are seeing some decisive action against the ‘corrupt’ officials, irrespective of their designations,” said Daun.

The Punjab Against Corruption leader said they would burn effigies of officials outside the Vigilance Bureau’s office in Mohali on Tuesday.

PCS officers’ strike hits Work

Due to the strike of the PCS and revenue officers, work at the District Administrative Complex, Fatehgarh Sahib, got affected on Monday

In Patiala, the IAS officers, including DC Sakshi Sawhney, attended the IAS officers’ meeting with the Chief Secretary

Ex-Chief Secy appears before VB

Former Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal on Monday appeared before the VB in Mohali

The VB had summoned Kaushal on January 9 for questioning in the alleged irrigation scam

#bhagwant mann