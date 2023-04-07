Don't surrender Punjab's rights over BBMB: LoP to CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, April 6
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to refrain from surrendering the rights of the state regarding the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) before the Centre.
He said the state had already been pushed out of the BBMB, which was set up through the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 to oversee the regulation and distribution of river waters.
“Last year the Centre through a notification curtailed the rights of Punjab & Haryana to have permanent members in the BBMB. All these 56 years both Punjab and Haryana used to have a permanent Member (Power) & Member (Irrigation),” he said.
