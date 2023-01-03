Don't take stand against wishes of people: Punjab Farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Five farmers’ organisations, which are going to launch a protest on the acute water problem in the state, have taken a note of the meeting of the Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers with the Union Minister of Water Resources scheduled for January 4.

The unions — Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, Bharti Kisan Union (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee — have warned the state government not to take any stand contrary to the wishes and expectations of the people of Punjab.

In a joint statement, leaders of unions Balbir Singh Rajewal, Prem Singh Bhangu, Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, Bogh Singh Mansa and Harjinder Singh Tanda said the successive Central governments had complicated the water issue by their unnecessary intervention and keeping Punjab and Haryana involved in a dispute since long for vested political interest.

All agreements and executive orders passed by the Centre till date had caused great injustice to Punjab, violating all canons of justice and riparian principle, they said. The leaders said water, irrigation, storage and canals were part of the state list, therefore, the Centre had no right to legislate and pass any executive order on the issue. The Centre by invoking Sections 78,79 and 80 of the Reorganisation Act intends to impose its diktat on the state which was totally unconstitutional and illegal because this applied only on inter-state rivers but Punjab had no inter-state river, they added.

They questioned the legitimacy of the SYL canal when Punjab had no surplus water as only 27 per cent of the cultivated land was canal irrigated and rest was dependent on groundwater. The leaders demanded that all agreements regarding water disputes made in 1956,1976 and 1981 be scrapped by which non-riparian states had been given a major portion of water.