Don’t tinker with 2008 law on Sikh scripture: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to refrain from tinkering with the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008.

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A panel appointed by the SGPC argued that while stringent laws against sacrilege were essential, these should be enacted under a separate legal framework rather than diluting the 2008 law, which exclusively governs the printing, publishing and storage of the Sikh scripture.

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The panel, including Justice Mohinder Mohan Singh Bedi (retd), former PSEB Chairman Kehar Singh, submitted a joint representation to the Chief Minister.