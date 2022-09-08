Don’t trivialise sensitive issues, Bajwa tells Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today cautioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying he must not trivialise the sensitive issues pertaining to the state as these were close to the heart of the Punjabis.

He said Punjab had the constitutional right over its river waters by being the riparian state. “The Centre’s assertion in the Supreme Court that Punjab was not cooperating in resolving the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute with Haryana must not be misconstrued as if the state government was not serious on it,” he said, adding that the SYL, river waters, transfer of Chandigarh and Punjabi-speaking areas and due representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) were long-pending issues that must be resolved on a priority.

On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Mann’s statement in Haryana that let the Centre take responsibility in resolving the river water dispute between the two neighbouring states, Bajwa said so far, the Union Government had never made sincere efforts to solve the issue amicably. “In fact the other day, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was being biased on the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab as well as on the rightful representation of Punjab in the BBMB,” the LoP added.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Raja Warring questioned CM Mann’s political wisdom to visit Haryana just a day after Supreme Court’s orders on settling the SYL Canal issue amicably. “While it is the discretion of the CM to choose where he should go, but the political wisdom demanded that he should have avoided a visit to Hisar today at least and that too in the company of Kejriwal,” he said.

Sukhbir condemns Kejriwal, CM on SYL