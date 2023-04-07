 Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender : The Tribune India

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

Giani Harpreet Singh called a special gathering at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Appealed Sikhs to come for Baisakhi, should not confuse it with ‘Sarbat Khalsa’: Akal Takth Jathedar



PTI

Bathinda, April 7

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday accused the Punjab government of trying to create panic by increasing security in Talwandi Sabo here and other parts of the district ahead of Baisakhi.

The Jathedar again asked fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh to surrender.

Akal Takth Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh during a special gathering at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Friday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma

Giani Harpreet Singh called a special gathering at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo here on Friday to discuss the role of Sikh and Punjabi journalism, Sikh media contribution, and challenges the state is facing at present.

The gathering comes at a time when concerns about the rise of secessionist forces in the border state are being expressed, especially in the wake of a major law and order breach in Ajnala Police Station attack led by Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher declared fugitive by police.

Addressing the gathering, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, said because of the security strictness, only a fraction of the usual number of devotees has come here this time ahead of Baisakhi.

“Every year, we see a big gathering which starts from April 5 (for Baisakhi). But (at present), the number of ‘sangat’ is just 10 per cent. The reason is the panic created by the government,” he said.

“I want to tell the Punjab government through this platform that this strictness has created a panic, and it should be ended,” he asserted.

Apparently referring to certain media reports, the Jathedar said, “earlier they said Amritpal Singh will surrender here. Now they will start saying that he will surrender on Baisakhi day, and an attempt will be made to create panic in his name. The government should avoid it.” The Jathedar said when such a situation is created, it does not affect only the image of Punjabis and Punjab, but also the government which is ruling Punjab. “At least save your image.” The Jathedar said leaves of police staff in Punjab have been cancelled and they have been asked to be present for duty. “All of them have been sent to Damdama Sahib. What will happen here?” he said.

Punjab Police has cancelled leaves of all its staff till April 14, said sources on Friday.

The Jathedar said 10 to 15 lakh Sikh devotees gather here on the occasion of Baisakhi.

He said a flag march taken out on Thursday met with policemen deployed in every nook and corner. “An attempt was being made to project the situation as dangerous and it was very unfortunate.” The Jathedar also appealed to people to attend the Baisakhi festival in maximum number at Damdama Sahib.

Baisakhi, one of Punjab’s biggest festivals in north India, marks the foundation day of the ‘Khalsa Panth’ (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. It also marks the onset of harvest season.

On the day of the festival, people across Punjab offer prayers at gurdwaras.

Speaking to reporters later, the Jathedar again asked radical preacher Amritpal Singh to surrender.

“I had earlier appealed to him. He should surrender,” said the Jathedar.

He also directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, to file a complaint against terming of flags of erstwhile Sikh rule as Khalistan flags by police.

The Jathedar lamented that the SGPC had earlier too been told to file a complaint, but it did not take any meaningful step in the matter.

Fugitive Amritpal in his two video messages had asked the Jathedar to call a ‘sarbat khalsa’ – a congregation of the Sikh faith on Baisakhi – to discuss the issues concerning the community.

However, the Jathedar announced a three-day ‘gurmat samagam’ (religious programme) at Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda from April 12 to 15.

#akal takht #Amritpal Singh #giani harpreet singh #Sikhs #takht sri damdama sahib

