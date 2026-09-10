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Home / Punjab / Don’t undermine Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign: Baltej Pannu

Don’t undermine Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign: Baltej Pannu

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:17 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Baltej Pannu
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AAP chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over its proposed anti-drug yatra, saying the party should join Punjab’s ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ instead of launching a separate campaign.

Pannu said the massive enforcement drive, under which 60,239 cases had been registered and 77,509 persons booked since March 2025, reflects the scale of Punjab’s fight against drugs. He said the BJP was trying to undermine the campaign as it began to show results.

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He said the BJP must also answer for the ‘chitta’ menace that flooded Punjab during the 2007-17 Akali-BJP rule and pushed generations into the drug trap, instead of now attempting to make the issue a political plank.

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The AAP leader said the BJP’s decision to launch a separate campaign, instead of strengthening the ongoing people-led fight against drugs, shows that the party was more interested in creating a parallel political narrative.

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