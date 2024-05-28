Don’t vote for BJP, it will go waste: Arvind Kejriwal in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 27

Holding his first roadshow in Jalandhar ahead of the 2024 LS polls, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday raised questions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah about talking of the dismissing the state government after June 4. Kejriwal while canvassing through the busy Rainak Bazaar in Jalandhar in support of AAP Jalandhar candidate Pawan Tinu, asked people how could the HM think of dismissing an elected government chosen by 3 crore Punjabis. He asked people that in answer to the ‘dictatorship’, they must ensure the win of all 13 candidates of the AAP. Kejriwal also asked people not to vote for the BJP or SAD as their vote would “go waste”.

Addressing a busy bazaar atop his vehicle, Kejriwal said, “Amit Shah ji had come to Ludhiana yesterday. He said he will dismiss AAP’s government after June 4 and they will remove Bhagwant Mann. Unki itni himmat (How dare he?) He has challenged 3 crore people of the Punjab yesterday, who voted for this government. He (Amit Shah) said the chosen government will be dismissed after June 4 and your CM will be dismissed too. Their dictatorship has risen so much? This won’t be tolerated by our country. I ask you, will you tolerate this?”

Kejriwal said, “They have spread total hooliganism. I ask you to give us 13 seats in the state, only Punjab will echo in the Lok Sabha. All issues with the Centre will be solved.”

“There’s no use of voting for the BJP, the vote will go waste. There is no use of voting for Akalis either, that vote will go waste too,” Kejriwal added.

Without naming the Congress he said, “And if you vote for the ‘third’ party, they will fight with us. Give us 13 seats for the AAP, we will work together.”

