Don’t worry about Punjab’s law & order, focus on Manipur: AAP to Rajnath

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The Aam Aadmi Party has strongly reacted to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement regarding law and order in Punjab.

AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang countered the Defence Minister’s statement saying that Rajnath was worried about Punjab, but oblivious to the situation in Manipur.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Kang said Rajnath should focus on controlling the volatile situation and violence in Manipur before making a statement on the law and order situation in Punjab.

Kang said violence was widespread in Manipur and people were losing lives. Hundreds of people had died so far and thousands become homeless, but the BJP’s central minister was doing politics to defame the non-BJP-ruled states.

Advising BJP leaders, Kang said right now a state of the country was burning, but instead of extinguishing that fire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone on a foreign tour for his personal publicity. At the same time, the Home Minister was holding election rallies and the rest of the ministers were busy criticizing the opposition parties. While looking at the current situation in Manipur, all Cabinet ministers should have focused their attention on stopping the violence in Manipur.

Kang said the BJP and Modi ji had started hurting the dignity and respect of constitutional institutions. In the non-BJP states, the Governor openly spoke against the elected government and interfered. Citing the example of Punjab, Kang said the Governor was openly siding with Haryana for share in Panjab University.