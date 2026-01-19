Doraha Shootout: SHO fired at in chest, wanted criminal injured

In an encounter between Doraha police and the criminals on Rampur Road Doraha this morning, the former foiled the latter’s escape bid and arrested them after a shootout. The criminals fired three rounds one of which hit SHO Doraha on his chest but he escaped unhurt due to his bulletproof jacket. In retaliation, the SHO fired at the criminals, in which one of the criminals was hit on the leg and is undergoing treatment at civil hospital Payal and the other has been taken into custody.

Doraha police, on a tip off, reached Rampur Road Doraha at 8 am this morning. In the meantime, the two criminals, travelling in a black scorpio, without a number plate, hit the police jeep in which SHO Doraha Akash Dutt along with his team and CIA staff was seated. They fired 3 rounds towards the police, one of which hit the SHO on his chest, but was saved due to his bulletproof jacket. In retaliation, SHO fired at the criminals, in which one of the criminal Harsimran alias Mand, was injured as the bullet hit him on his leg.

Both suspects have been arrested.

Talking to this correspondent, DSP Payal Jaswinder Singh said Harsimran alias Mand of village Bhutta in Ludhiana, was wanted in case number 158/25 registered at Doraha police station on October 10, 2025. “He was also wanted in two more cases registered separately at Machhiwara and Sadar police stations. The criminal record of the second suspect Avanjot Singh Bhandal, a resident of Rara Sahib, is yet to be ascertained. Two 32-bore pistols have been recovered from the spot,” the DSP added.

SHO Doraha Akash Dutt is safe. Praising the SHO, DSP Payal said that it was due to SHO’s immediate action on the tip off that the wanted criminal has been arrested. “SHO’s bravery and spontaneous reaction is worth appreciating. Meanwhile, one of the criminals, Harsimran Mand is undergoing treatment at civil hospital Payal, the other Avanjot Singh Bhandal is in police custody. Forensic and scientific clues are being collected from the spot and the action will be decided accordingly,” the DSP informed.