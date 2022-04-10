Dorangla turned into fortress after sacrilege

Tribune News Service

Dorangla (Gurdaspur), April 9

Tension prevailed in the border township of Dorangla after a Hindu deity was desecrated, following which the area was converted into a fortress. The police remained busy throughout the day controlling frayed tempers. SSP Harjit Singh said several police teams had been despatched to defuse tension.

A case under Section 295-A (outrage religious feelings of a community) has been registered at the Dorangla police station. Officers said some idols were placed by locals near the bus stand to celebrate Durga Ashtmi this morning. Around noon, a youth, identified at Kuljit Singh, desecrated one of the idols. Soon, members of the community assembled at the scene. The accused was overpowered by a group of people and tied to an electricity pole.

Suspect held We are interr-ogating the accused to ascertain if he has links with any fundamentalist outfit. We are also conducting his background check. —A senior police officer

The accused was allegedly thrashed before the police arrived at the scene. SSP Harjit Singh said two SP-rank officers were dispatched to bring things under control. Reinforcements also arrived from other police stations.

Several Hindu organisations later reached the scene from Gurdaspur and Dinanagar, prompting the police to cordon off the area.

The accused has been taken into custody. “We are interrogating the accused to ascertain if he has links with any fundamentalist outfit. We are also conducting his background check,” said an officer.