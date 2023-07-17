Double blow to 1,550 Fazilka farmers

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, July 16

The floodwater has started receding from the fields in border villages of Fazilka district, but 1,550 farmers of the district have caught in a piquant situation before the commencement of special girdawari.

These farmers have been tilling the land since decades, but they were deprived of the ownership rights and now will not get the compensation for the damaged crops caused due to floods.

The information gathered by The Tribune revealed that the state government came out with a special policy on September 26, 2007, and decided to transfer the ownership rights of the provincial government land in favour of the eligible farmers who had been cultivating the land for more than 10 years under the Punjab Package Deal Act 1976 (Disposal). Most of such land is situated in the border villages. The girdawari was already in favour of most of the beneficiary farmers.

However, the decision was challenged in the high court and subsequently in the Supreme Court. Coming down heavily, the SC in its decision announced in 2019 declared the policy null and void and directed that the ownership rights and girdawari should be revoked in favour of the state government and the possession should be taken back by the government itself.

The official sources said acting upon the order of the top court, the ownership and girdawari of the provincial government land was transferred in favour of the state government in due course but the physical possession was allegedly not taken back due to possible backlash by the farmers.

“As per the rules, the compensation cannot be granted to the farmers sans the ownership rights of the affected land,” said Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal adding that a large number of farmers had been demanding compensation during her visit to the flood-affected areas, but the administration was helpless.

According to a report prepared by the district administration, there are 1,550 such farmers in the district, who were deprived of the ownership rights. These farmers have been cultivating about 2,966 acres of land since decades.

A septuagenarian farmer, Satnam Singh, of Dhani Sadda Singh village said they had been irrigating the land near the International Border since decades under grave threat of neighbouring country, but unfortunately they were deprived of the ownership rights and now may not get compensation.

The farmers rued that first their corps were damaged and now depriving of the compensation was unfortunate and double blow to them. “From where they would feed their families and return the loan taken from different sources?” asked the farmers.

“The centre and stage governments should come out with a concrete remedy to provide ownership rights to the farmers to prevent them from total ruin,” said another affected farmer of Dona Nanka village.

#Fazilka