Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 25

A double murder was reported on Wednesday from GTB Nagar, Jamalpur, here as a couple was found dead at their house.

Bhupinder Singh was 65 and wife Sushpinder Kaur 62.

Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and other senior cops reached the spot.

Singh’s son Mani said he, along with his wife and children, had slept in a room on the ground floor on Tuesday night while his parents were on the second floor.

On Wednesday morning, when he woke up and went upstairs, he was shocked to see his parents lying dead.

The woman's body was found in a room while her husband lay dead near the kitchen.

Police said CCTV cameras were installed in the house but the accused had taken away the digital video recorder.

Police suspect the involvement of someone close to the family.

The house was locked, said the police, adding that someone barged into the house and killed the couple.

According to police, the couple seemed to have been strangulated as there were no other visible injuries on the bodies.