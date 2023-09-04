 Double suicide: 17 days on, SHO among 3 booked; kin say won't cremate body till accused held : The Tribune India

SHO Navdeep Singh; and (right) brothers Manavjit and Jashanbir.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 3

A day after the body of the younger Dhillon brother, Jashanbir Singh, was found on the banks of the Beas, the Dhillon family today said they would not hold the cremation until the three accused cops were arrested.

Find other victim

We also demand that the police find Manavjit Singh Dhillon and include Section 295A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) in the FIR. Manavdeep Singh Uppal, manavjit’s friend

Based on a complaint filed by Dhillon brothers’ friend Manavdeep Singh Uppal on August 18, the Kapurthala police today finally registered an FIR at the Talwandi Chaudhrian police station, 17 days after Jashanbir and Manavjit jumped into the Beas from the Goindwal bridge.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 of the IPC against police station number one (Jalandhar) SHO Navdeep Singh, ASI Balbir Kumar and woman constable Jagjeet Kaur.

The body of Jashanbir was found at Mand Dhula village in Talwandi Chaudhrian on the banks of the Beas on Saturday. The body was identified by Jashanbir’s 70-year-old father Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon late last night.

Though SHO Navdeep Singh was transferred to the police lines on August 25, he is at large. Apart from demanding the arrest of the three cops, the family has also sought Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against them so that they do not flee abroad.

Manavdeep also demanded the inclusion of name of a brother-in-law of Parminder Kaur, whose domestic violence complaint Manavjit had gone to pursue with the police.

Jashanbir had jumped into the Beas after being upset by Manavjit’s alleged harassment, humiliation at the police station by the accused cops. Jashanbir had placed his turban on the Goindwal bridge before jumping into the river that was in spate. His elder brother Manavjit jumped after him.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said, “We are investigating the case. The autopsy of the body has been conducted by a three-member board of doctors who will submit its report soon. The body was handed over to the family.”

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

