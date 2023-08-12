Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard skips Punjab Vigilance Bureau summons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 11

Managing Editor of Ajit Group of Publications Dr Barjinder S Hamdard and IAS officer Vinay Bublani skipped the summons by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) that asked them to appear in the Jalandhar office. They have been summoned in connection with the ongoing investigation into the use of funds for Jang-e-Azadi Memorial set up near Kartarpur.

However, seven XENs of the PWD (B&R) Department were deposed before the VB officials and details were sought from them regarding the construction work. The project was executed under the supervision of Dr Hamdard, who was member secretary of the Memorial Foundation and Bublani, who was the CEO of the project.

Senior VB officials said while Dr Hamdard did not appear citing some reasons in the recent Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, Bublani was tied up in a meeting.