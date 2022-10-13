Dr Gurpreet Wander withdraws candidature for Baba Farid varsity VC's post

Ludhiana, October 13
Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander has withdrawn his candidature from the post of vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, after Governor Banwari Lal Purohit rejected the government move, saying the appointment was against the rules.
The governor has asked the government to send the names of three candidates to choose from.
Confirming the move, Dr Wander said he had withdrawn his name from the candidature. He has also requested the government not to send his name in the panel of three candidates.
Dr Wander is currently serving as vice principal of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and chief cardiologist at Hero DMC Heart Institute, a unit of DMCH.
On September 30, CM Bhagwant Mann had announced his appointment as VC of BFUHS on Twitter.
The post of VC was lying vacant for the past two months after Dr Raj Bahadur resigned from the post.
