Dr Hitender Suri honoured with Punjab State Award 2025 by CM Mann

Dr Hitender Suri, managing director of Rana Hospital, Sirhind, has been conferred with the Punjab Government State Award, 2025, one of the highest civilian honours of the state, on the occasion of Independence Day.

The award was presented by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in the presence of KAP Sinha, Chief Secretary of Punjab, and Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, in recognition of Dr Suri’s contributions to healthcare and social service, particularly for the welfare of backward classes.

Since 2011, he has been organising free medical camps; he has conducted 2,700 free surgeries and 135 awareness camps on rectal cancer, taking vital healthcare to rural and underserved communities, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Suri dedicated the award to “the people of Punjab” and expressed gratitude to all those who supported his journey. “This honour is a motivation to continue serving humanity with greater commitment,” he said.