Dr Sushendra Mishra appointed Sardar Beant Singh State University’s Vice Chancellor

Punjab Governor has approved the appointment of Dr Sushendra Kumar Mishra as the Vice Chancellor of the Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur. Earlier, he was the registrar of IK Gujral Punjab technical University, Kapurthala.

Advertisement

Prior to the appointment, Dr Susheel Mittal, VC of IK Gujral PTU, was holding the additional charge of the Gurdaspur university.

Besides, government’s effort to appoint Prof DP Goyal as the first regular VC of Ferozepur’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University had failed after he declined to join, citing personal reasons. The charge of the Ferozepur university remains with Mittal. The Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU, Bathinda, was also without a regular VC.