Drains yet to be cleaned in Muktsar

Muktsar, July 21
Amid the flood fury in the state, drains were yet to be cleaned in Muktsar district. Notably, the district has suffered huge losses due to waterlogging in the past.
Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian have asked the Irrigation Department officials to speed up the work.
MLA Brar said, “I have received several complaints from farmers that the drains were not cleaned yet. I recently visited some villages and found out that the complaints were true. I have spoken to the officials concerned and told them to complete the work at the earliest or face action.”
Similarly, Khuddian, who toured his home turf Lambi last week, found out that two drains were not cleaned.
Some farmers had lodged a symbolic protest at Midda village over the poor condition of the drains. The department had notified 225 of the total 234 villages in Muktsar as waterlogging-affected. Of these, 91 are in the Muktsar, 91 in Malout and 43 in Gidderbaha sub-division.
