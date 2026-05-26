Dramatic face-off in Faridkot: AAP MLA confronts BJP leader, alleges use of ‘Army bus’ for ferrying voters

During the civic body elections in Faridkot on Tuesday morning, a heated confrontation broke out between ruling party workers and a BJP leader.

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In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Faridkot Gurdit Singh Sekhon cornered local BJP leader Sunny Brar, accusing him of violating the model code of conduct.

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​Sekhon criticised Brar, alleging that he was misusing Army machinery to gain an unfair advantage in the elections. According to AAP leaders, an Army school bus was being operated under the influence of the BJP leader to illegally ferry voters directly to the polling booths.

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​A video captures a tense face-to-face altercation in the middle of the road, right next to the stationary bus. AAP supporters can be heard raising slogans and demanding accountability, while BJP leader Sunny Brar argues back as a crowd gathers. The political standoff briefly brought local traffic to a standstill.

​MLA Sekhon and other opposition leaders demanded immediate intervention of election observers to impound any unauthorised vehicle being used to influence voters and to ensure a transparent, fair voting process in the municipal council elections.

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Sunny Brar refuted the allegations, saying he was just standing near the bus and it had nothing to do with ferrying voters to polling booth.