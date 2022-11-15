DRI busts foreign currency racket, over Rs 1.5 crore seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled two separate attempts of smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore by Indian citizens while they were to board flights to flee abroad from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI took action on the directions of Additional Director General of the directorate Nitin Saini on November 12. The suspects were arrested and sent to jail under judicial custody.

According to sources, first suspect, who was nabbed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here, was carrying foreign currency worth Rs 1.08 crore.

After questioning, he revealed about another person, who was to board flight from Chandigarh International Airport with foreign currency. Immediately, he too, was intercepted and the DRI team seized foreign currency worth Rs 44 lakh concealed in his bags having special cavities. Both were to fly to the UAE carrying the undisclosed currency illegally in their bags having special cavities.