DRI busts foreign currency racket, over Rs 1.5 crore seized

Amritsar, November 14
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled two separate attempts of smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore by Indian citizens while they were to board flights to flee abroad from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports.
Acting on a tip-off, the DRI took action on the directions of Additional Director General of the directorate Nitin Saini on November 12. The suspects were arrested and sent to jail under judicial custody.
According to sources, first suspect, who was nabbed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here, was carrying foreign currency worth Rs 1.08 crore.
After questioning, he revealed about another person, who was to board flight from Chandigarh International Airport with foreign currency. Immediately, he too, was intercepted and the DRI team seized foreign currency worth Rs 44 lakh concealed in his bags having special cavities. Both were to fly to the UAE carrying the undisclosed currency illegally in their bags having special cavities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works
As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...
India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'
India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1
Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%
Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...
No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket
Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...