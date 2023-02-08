Drive against drugs paying off, says DGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Days after Governor Banwarilal Purohit said drugs were available openly at shops in rural areas, the police today claimed that its special drive against drugs had started yielding positive results as the public had extended full support to make Punjab a drug-free state.

DGP Gaurav Yadav’s statement came a day after the state BJP announced it would hold processions throughout the state to highlight the menace of drug addiction and smuggling. BJP state president Ashwani Kumar had stated that the drug problem had worsened under the Bhagwant Mann government.

Yadav said the police had been carrying out cordon and search operations in drug hotspots of the state from time to time and people were cooperating.

He said Harpinder Singh, sarpanch of Kharaurhi village in Fatehgarh Sahib, which had been declared drug-free by the panchayat, had thanked CM Mann and the police for launching a war against drugs.

Police teams, led by SSPs, on Monday conducted search operations in Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar Rural.