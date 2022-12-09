Drive against illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A meeting of Excise officials of Punjab Police was conducted on Wednesday by Excise and Taxation AIG Gurjot Singh Kaler to further boost the joint operations of Excise department and Punjab Police against illicit liquor trade, besides creating awareness among the general public against this menace. TNS

Muktsar police get Bishnoi

Muktsar: After being brought on a transit remand from Delhi, a local court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to police custody till December 13. A local hotelier had last year lodged a complaint with the Muktsar City police alleging that Rs 30 lakh extortion money was sought from him in the name of Bishnoi. TNS

Stray cattle mgmt plan

Chandigarh: Taking a note of accidents caused by stray cattle, the government has decided to prepare a plan for the preservation and management of stray cattle. It has also been decided that a dedicated committee will be set up to formulate a uniform policy for providing adequate compensation to the victims of accidents involving stray animals. TNS

Bhullar meets poultry farmers

Chandigarh: “The government is committed to protect the rights of poultry farmers and other stakeholders of the state and no one will be allowed to exploit them,” said Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar while presiding over a meeting with the representatives of the Independent Poultry Farm Association. TNS

4161 Master Cadre Union

Bathinda: Members of 4161 Master Cadre Union have announced that they would gherao the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on December 13 over the non-fulfilment of their long-standing demands. TNS

SGPC demands renaming of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’

Amritsar: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has written to PM Narendra Modi, demanding that the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas be marked as ‘’Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’’ instead of ‘’Veer Bal Diwas’’. TNS

Badal Sr turns 95

Muktsar: SAD chief patron-cum-former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday turned 95. A religious ceremony followed by cake cutting was organised at Badal village. Family members, including Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and Bikram Singh Majithia, were present on the occasion. TNS

BSF recovers 2.6kg heroin

Ferozepur: The BSF troops of the 136th Battalion recovered eight packets of heroin weighing 2.6 kg near Dona Telu Mal border outpost on Thursday. The troops on duty had found suspicious footprints near the International Border and carried out a search operation. A pistol, a magazine and six live rounds were also recovered. OC

PRASHAD Scheme

New Delhi: Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said a number of projects have been approved for the development of tourism infrastructure at Sikh religious places. Development of Chamkaur Sahib at Ropar under the PRASHAD Scheme at a cost of Rs 31.57 crore was approved in 2021-22, he said. TNS

NMC directive to colleges

Faridkot: The NMC on Wednesday directed all medical colleges to follow the rules and norms for nursing staff laid down by the Indian Nursing Council. Reportedly, many medical colleges are not adhering to the norms of keeping adequate and well-qualified nursing staff.

