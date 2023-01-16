Drive against Mohali land grabbers was abandoned at eleventh hour

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, January 15

The government had planned to take the possession of panchayat land, reportedly grabbed by real estate developers in Mohali, but it was stalled at the last minute due to the reasons best known to the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats.

Even the day was fixed for visiting the projects, but, at the last moment, the minister asked the officials to post pone it for a few weeks

Last month, The Tribune had highlighted that how real estate developers had grabbed panchayat land worth Rs 500 crore in Mohali alone.

According to sources, around two weeks back, the minister had prepared teams of officials of the department, including Joint Director, Rural Development and Panchayats, Deputy Director (Land Development), the DDPO and BDPO, Mohali. Even the day was fixed for visiting the projects, but, at the last moment, the minister asked the officials to postpone it for a few weeks.

Sources in the department revealed that within a few weeks, the campaign might be launched to either recover money or get the land back from the developers.

The land has been in the possession of developers for more than a decade.

Apart from Mohali, other districts, where panchayat land is in the possession of real estate developers, are Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Bathinda.

Following the story, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau as well as the Enforcement Directorate had launched investigation.

Even the Enforcement Directorate had started a probe into the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), and asked for a record from the government on the issue.

Despite attempts, minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal could not be contacted.