Drive for health cover cards from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

The State Health Agency, on the directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh, is set to launch a special campaign “Ayushman Apke Dwar” from September 17 to October 2 under which special camps will be organised to issue Ayushman Bharat — Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana e-Cards to the eligible beneficiaries. The campaign is part of the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ launched by President Droupadi Murmu.

Highlighting the significance of this flagship insurance scheme, CEO of the State Health Agency Babita said the scheme offered cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in over 800 government and private hospitals. The scheme offered access to around 1,600 types of treatments, including knee replacements, heart surgeries, cancer treatments etc, she added.

She said under this special fortnight campaign, the department would organise special camps in all districts and blocks to ensure that the eligible beneficiaries could easily access the benefits of the free health insurance cover.

There are more than 7,000 Common Service Centres actively involved in the process of e-card generation at the village/ward level.

#Bharat