Drive for rehabilitating drug addicts organised

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 5

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ferozepur, recently held a campaign to rehabilitate drug addicts. The campaign was organised from October 1 to 31.

Virinder Aggarwal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of the DLSA, said they identified drug addicts, counselled them and later admitted them to a government de-addiction centre.

“It was found that there was an acute shortage of beds in the government de-addiction centre,” said the Sessions Judge. The capacity of the centre was enhanced to 45 beds by earmarking the isolation centre as de-addiction centre on a temporary basis, he added.

“A special help desk was set up for identification of such addicts, who were found consuming or in possession of very small quantities of drugs. Later, special judges presiding over special courts under the NDPS Act persuaded such addicts to give up drugs and agree to seek treatment at de-addiction centre," said Ekta Uppal, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)-cum-Secretary of the DLSA.

