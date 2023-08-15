Drive to check students' eyesight

Ferozepur, August 14
Almost one-fourth of the school-going students have been found to be suffering from eye ailments in the border region. The district administration has launched the “Nirog Nazar” campaign under which 1.25 lakh school students are being examined by specialist doctors. The campaign was launched at the government primary model school in the city recently.
