Drive to clean Banasar garden

Sangrur: City residents have launched ‘Mission Banasar Bagh’ to clean the Banasargarden. The drive has not only helped in cleaning the area, but also exposed mismanagement of the site by authorities in the past. “Locals have cleaned many parts of the Banasar garden without any financial aid from the government. But in the past, authorities claimed to have spent huge amounts on the beautification of the garden. The government should order an inquiry and take strict action against officials involved in the misuse of funds,” said a resident.

Cops’ ‘double standards’

Amritsar: Recent action against a bar and restaurant at the posh Ranjit Avenue by the police for not possessing a valid licence exposed the alleged double standards adopted by the police. After a raid and registration of an FIR, the owner produced a licence and held a press conference. Following this, the police registered another FIR under the Juvenile Act against the outlet for serving liquor to teenagers and employing underaged girls and boys. However, when their action was condemned by netizens, the police physically checked over 90 bars and restaurants in the city. A majority of them were found serving liquor without valid licences. However, the police let their owners off with a warning.

Abohar woman pageant director

Abohar: During a brief halt at a school in Seattle, the US, Abohar-born Ekta learnt that the institution urgently needed a vehicle. In less than 24 hours, she gifted a vehicle to the school. Ekta has been working for the welfare of heart patients and children who have meagre resources. Ekta has now been appointed the national director for the Miss World America pageant that will be held in Washington on October 5 this year. The Miss World organisation has raised over $1.3 billion for humanitarian aid all over the world. Shree had ended up as the first runner-up at the 2021 Miss World America.