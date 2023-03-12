Drive to make women aware of legal rights

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Women across Punjab were made aware of their rights during the legal awareness programmes launched by the Punjab State Legal Services Authority. The programmes, coinciding with the International Women’’s Week celebrations, saw “active participation” of women, who were apprised about their basic legal rights and remedies available to them under the concept of free legal aid provided in accordance with the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

Aa special programme was organised at Bhag Singh Khalsa College for Women at Abohar. Addressing a gathering, NLSA’s member-secretary Santosh Snehi Mann said legal awareness was a tool that empowered women to assert their rights and face challenges.