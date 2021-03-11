Driver attacked

Barnala, August 16
The driver of an Air Force KV Mandir School bus was attacked by motorcycle-borne persons on Tuesday. He was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by four persons. Acting swiftly, the driver took the bus carrying students to the DSP office.
