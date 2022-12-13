Driver held for tying man to moving truck

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 12

The police today claimed to have arrested the truck driver who had allegedly tied a man in front of a moving truck yesterday as punishment for ‘stealing’ two bags of wheat. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

The police said truck driver Zail Singh of Dera Bhai Mastan Singh Road has been arrested in a case registered under Section 336 of the IPC. Further, the youngster has been identified as Bhura Ali of Muktsar, who was arrested yesterday.

After tying Ali in front of the truck, Singh had reportedly taken him to the Bus Stand police post and handed over to the police. A video of the man allegedly stealing a wheat bag from a moving truck along with his accomplice had also gone viral on social media. The motorcyclist had managed to flee, but the truck driver had managed to catch Ali yesterday.

Muktsar DSP Jagdish Kumar today said, “Both the truck driver and the man who stole the wheat bags have been arrested. Two separate cases have been registered against them.”

