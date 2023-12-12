Drone, 2.6 kg contraband worth Rs 13 cr seized near Sriganganagar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 11

The Border Security Force on Monday seized a China-made drone and heroin from a field near the Shekhsarpal border post in Sriganganagar district.

Intelligence sources said three small packets were found in a white-coloured packet, which, in total, contained 2.6 kg heroin. The price of the heroin in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 13 crore. The bag containing heroin was marked with ‘Pathaan 888’ and ‘2023’.

BSF officials conducted a search operation in the surrounding fields but no other suspicious object was found. The case is being handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau.

