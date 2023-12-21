Drone, 2.7 kg heroin seized near IB in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Security agencies on Wednesday seized a drone along with 2.7 kg heroin near the IB in Tarn Taran. Based on information, a joint search was carried out by the BSF and police on the outskirts of Dal village. A China-made drone along with a packet containing the narcotics was recovered.

