Drone-dropped drugs seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 1.5 kg of narcotics dropped by a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Tuesday evening.

At about 7.30 PM, troops heard noise of something getting dropped along the border fence near Daoke village, a BSF officer said. During search, BSF seized three packets of narcotics wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, suspected to be heroin. A purple-coloured polyester bag was also found near the fence, he added.

#Border Security Force BSF