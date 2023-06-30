Drone-dropped heroin seized in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 29

The Punjab Police and the BSF launched a joint search operation near Karma border outpost (BOP) in Khlara and seized 5.12-kg heroin today. The contraband is valued around Rs 25 crore in the international market.

Bhikhiwind DSP Preetinder Singh said the consignment was thrown by a Pakistani drone at night.

The packets were recovered from the fields of Gopal Singh and Pal Singh of Khalra village. A case has been registered.