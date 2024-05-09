Drone, drugs found near International Border in Tarn Taran sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Security agencies seized China-made drone along with a packet containing about 210-gram heroin near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector.

Based on intelligence inputs, a search was carried out by BSF and police near TJ Singh village, during which the damaged drone and drugs were found from the fields.

